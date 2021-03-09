Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Position Lessened by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.67% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $118,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,568. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.55. 2,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,430. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

