Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.’s (NYSE:BNL) Lock-Up Period To End on March 16th

Broadstone Net Lease’s (NYSE:BNL) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 16th. Broadstone Net Lease had issued 33,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $569,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNL. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

BNL opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $19.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,539 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,280,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,806,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $47,058,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $37,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.