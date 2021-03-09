Brokerages Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.49 Million

Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce $113.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.00 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $90.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $645.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $602.30 million to $718.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $793.34 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. TheStreet raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $59,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,607.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $104,247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $58,407,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $31,975,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,059,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,205,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

