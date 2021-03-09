Brokerages Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to report $3.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.93 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $15.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.20 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $17.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APTV opened at $144.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.46. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

