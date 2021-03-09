Brokerages Anticipate Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avenue Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have commented on ATXI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ ATXI opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

