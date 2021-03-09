Brokerages Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $502.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will announce $502.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $504.31 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $486.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 86,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $112.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.48. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

