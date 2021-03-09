Brokerages Anticipate CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to Post -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will report ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.73). CVR Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%.

CVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 71.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 74,127 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 53,982 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 105.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter.

CVI stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

