Brokerages Anticipate CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to Post -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will report ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.73). CVR Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.
CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 71.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 74,127 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 53,982 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 105.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter.
CVI stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74.
About CVR Energy
CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.
