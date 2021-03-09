Brokerages Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.67. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $98.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.44. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $101.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,003 shares of company stock worth $14,445,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

