Brokerages Anticipate EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $764.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report $764.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $761.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $771.90 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $651.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

Shares of EPAM opened at $339.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $402.62.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $1,407,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.07, for a total transaction of $704,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,382.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $6,429,965. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

