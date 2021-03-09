Brokerages Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.55 Million

Analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to post $358.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $361.30 million and the lowest is $355.80 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $332.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day moving average of $113.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.