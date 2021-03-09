Brokerages Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.29 Million

Analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce sales of $56.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $56.95 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $65.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $239.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.74 million to $239.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $238.45 million, with estimates ranging from $223.85 million to $245.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Information Services Group.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on III shares. TheStreet upgraded Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $184.88 million, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 39.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 42,518 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

