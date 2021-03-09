Brokerages Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to announce $3.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.16 billion and the highest is $3.19 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $12.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $12.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV stock opened at $187.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $199.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 206.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

