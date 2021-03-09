Brokerages Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.39). MongoDB posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $182,138.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,198,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,905,713. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock traded up $24.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.88. The stock had a trading volume of 54,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,437. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.96. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.