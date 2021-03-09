Brokerages Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $780.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will announce $780.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $769.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $805.70 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $786.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

Shares of MSM opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $89.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 67,796 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,405 shares of company stock worth $4,415,854. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 372,059 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 286,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.