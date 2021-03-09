Brokerages Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Power Integrations reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $134,830.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,233.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $122,479.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,563.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,942 shares of company stock worth $6,444,383. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average is $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

