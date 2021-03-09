Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.70. Sealed Air posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

NYSE SEE traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 36,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

