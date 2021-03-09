Brokerages Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Post $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will report $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Strategic Education posted earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Insiders sold 20,716 shares of company stock worth $1,948,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

