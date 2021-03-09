Brokerages Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Synopsys posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $11.33 on Tuesday, reaching $229.82. 38,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.02.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

