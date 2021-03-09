Brokerages Anticipate Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post sales of $2.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $10.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $13.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $13.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Targa Resources.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.53.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRGP opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

