Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $12,461,746.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,324,806.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $51,084,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.35. 34,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,051. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.85, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $56.10.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

