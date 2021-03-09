Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $12,461,746.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,324,806.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $51,084,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.35. 34,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,051. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.85, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $56.10.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

