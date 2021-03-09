Brokerages Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Million

Equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will announce $20.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.42 million and the lowest is $19.02 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $12.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $115.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $137.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $205.87 million, with estimates ranging from $201.46 million to $210.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

TXMD stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $404.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,388,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 239,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,166,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 95,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.