Brokerages Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.27 Billion

Analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to post sales of $7.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.57 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year sales of $27.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $28.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $28.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.42 billion to $28.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

Shares of VIAC opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

