Brokerages Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $545.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce sales of $545.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $540.77 million and the highest is $548.80 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $782.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $57.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,550,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,613,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,608,000 after buying an additional 34,343 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,041,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the third quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 2,016,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,446,000 after buying an additional 70,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 220.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,410,000 after buying an additional 896,015 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

