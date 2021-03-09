Brokerages Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,524. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 104.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 99,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.