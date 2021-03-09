Brokerages Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,524. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 104.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 99,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.