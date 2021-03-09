Brokerages Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Shares of AWI traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $100.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

In related news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,530.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $2,444,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,419,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,388,406 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,159,000 after acquiring an additional 33,778 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 11.2% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,753,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,448,000 after purchasing an additional 459,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $45,226,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $38,921,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

