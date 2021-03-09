Brokerages Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.65. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPSI. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $31.83. 1,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $461.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $63,370. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

