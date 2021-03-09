Brokerages Expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.49. Cubic posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUB. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.36.

CUB stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,890. Cubic has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $70.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -536.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.11.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUB. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cubic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cubic by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,496,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cubic by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

