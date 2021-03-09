Brokerages Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.10. Earthstone Energy reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

In other Earthstone Energy news, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence bought 638,744 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,548,588.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $187,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.46. 568,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $8.96.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

