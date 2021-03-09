Brokerages Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report sales of $89.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $92.00 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $78.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $342.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $353.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $331.05 million, with estimates ranging from $311.30 million to $347.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In other news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,031 shares of company stock valued at $119,080 and have sold 25,746 shares valued at $1,028,325. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in HomeStreet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in HomeStreet by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. HomeStreet has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $47.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

See Also: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.