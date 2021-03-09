Brokerages Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report earnings of $2.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.47. M&T Bank reported earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $12.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.93 to $13.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.54.

NYSE:MTB traded down $3.79 on Tuesday, reaching $155.38. 31,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $164.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.17.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 34.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 27.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 73.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.