Brokerages Expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). Oxford Immunotec Global posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oxford Immunotec Global.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter worth $401,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OXFD opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $570.90 million, a P/E ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

