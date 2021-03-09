Brokerages Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post $7.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.90 billion and the lowest is $7.02 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $31.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.79 billion to $31.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.39 billion to $34.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $86.36 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $88.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

