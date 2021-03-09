Brokerages Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.68. Qualys posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $290,983.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,867 shares in the company, valued at $20,931,094.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,434 shares of company stock worth $5,952,714. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Qualys by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 408,817 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,446,000 after purchasing an additional 377,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $43,546,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,337,000 after acquiring an additional 289,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,181,000 after acquiring an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

QLYS opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.08.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

