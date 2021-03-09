Brokerages Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Million

Brokerages predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce sales of $1.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $2.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 million to $27.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $117.89 million, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $353.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAGE. Truist upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $68,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after buying an additional 220,127 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,211,000.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.80. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

