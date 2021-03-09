Wall Street brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.27. Square posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

SQ opened at $201.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.69 and a 200-day moving average of $200.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.43, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total transaction of $21,687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock valued at $243,589,640. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

