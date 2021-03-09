Brokerages Expect VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $322.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will post $322.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VeriSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $321.42 million to $323.24 million. VeriSign posted sales of $312.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VeriSign will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover VeriSign.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $131,267.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,083,491.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,678 shares of company stock worth $8,342,723. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after purchasing an additional 505,747 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,934,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $635,014,000 after purchasing an additional 41,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,688,000 after purchasing an additional 230,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VeriSign by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,539,000 after purchasing an additional 106,160 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSN opened at $188.85 on Tuesday. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VeriSign (VRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.