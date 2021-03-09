Brokers Offer Predictions for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $7.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.23.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $121.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.17. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

