Brokers Offer Predictions for Ryerson Holding Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryerson in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

NYSE RYI opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $594.24 million, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ryerson by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

