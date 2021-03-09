Brokers Offer Predictions for Worthington Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a research report issued on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $731.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 602.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,506,000 after purchasing an additional 72,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

