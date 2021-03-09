Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $7.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Brookdale Senior Living traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 18981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

