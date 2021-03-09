Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Position Boosted by Ecofin Advisors Ltd

Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,613 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable makes up about 5.7% of Ecofin Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ecofin Advisors Ltd owned about 0.14% of Brookfield Renewable worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $1,683,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $2,306,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $179,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 36,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,200. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.304 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

