Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Trading 9.5% Higher

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s stock price traded up 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.51 and last traded at $81.52. 723,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 999,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.48.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its position in Brooks Automation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 82,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

