BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 102,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $34.78. 404,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,880,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

