BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys 730 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $4.26 on Monday, hitting $213.97. 53,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,798. The firm has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.