BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -146.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $141.76.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

