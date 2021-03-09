BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDXX traded up $3.79 on Monday, reaching $503.49. 3,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,988. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $508.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

