BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. The Hershey accounts for about 1.0% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.07% of The Hershey worth $23,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $2.00 on Monday, reaching $152.38. 13,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,709. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.55. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $157.42.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,906. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.60.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

