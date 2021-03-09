BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.24% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth $122,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth $203,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth $223,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,290.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AUB traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $40.10. 5,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,647. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $39.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

