BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,421,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 230,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,104,000 after buying an additional 79,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.32.

Shares of HD stock traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.58. The stock had a trading volume of 110,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,545. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $279.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

