BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 292.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,904 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after buying an additional 9,917,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,605,000 after buying an additional 9,104,116 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.35. 147,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,065,840. The firm has a market cap of $141.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.37.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.